Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court held the first formal hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial Tuesday and denied his request to exclude Justice Chung Kye-sun from the trial.The court announced that seven of its justices, all except Chung, had reached a consensus on the matter and delivered the decision to the president’s legal team in the morning.Because Yoon did not take part in the day’s proceedings, the hearing ended after only four minutes.