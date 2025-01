Photo : YONHAP News

The police held their third strategy meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to execute the warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.The special team in charge of the December 3 martial law case and other concerned police units started the meeting at 10 a.m.It is said to have lasted for about two hours.Participants are likely to have discussed how to enter the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, where the president’s security detail has deployed several buses near the gate and installed barbed wire.They are also said to have exchanged views on ways to overpower Presidential Security Service officials if they block entry to the presidential compound, as well as ways to search the presidential residence and arrest the president.