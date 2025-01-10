Ruling Camp to Introduce Own Special Counsel Bill on Martial Law Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong says his party will propose its own bill on a special counsel investigation to look into the December 3 martial law incident, but one with no unconstitutional elements.Kweon made the announcement during a meeting with reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday, saying the ruling party will never accept the special counsel bill that gained approval from a subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday.The opposition-led bill would authorize a special prosecutor to look into allegations of treason, defined as jeopardizing national security by conspiring with a foreign state, standing up against one’s country, or providing benefits to an enemy state.The floor leader said the ruling camp will engage in consultations with the opposition to agree on a bill that does not violate the Constitution, in line with a request from acting President Choi Sang-mok.Kweon then urged the main opposition Democratic Party to begin those consultations, immediately call off its plans to unilaterally pass its own special investigation bill in a plenary session, and stop inciting the arrest of the president.