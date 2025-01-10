Ruling Camp to Introduce Own Special Counsel Bill on Martial Law Incident

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong says his party will propose its own bill on a special counsel investigation to look into the December 3 martial law incident, but one with no unconstitutional elements.
Kweon made the announcement during a meeting with reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday, saying the ruling party will never accept the special counsel bill that gained approval from a subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday.
The opposition-led bill would authorize a special prosecutor to look into allegations of treason, defined as jeopardizing national security by conspiring with a foreign state, standing up against one’s country, or providing benefits to an enemy state.
The floor leader said the ruling camp will engage in consultations with the opposition to agree on a bill that does not violate the Constitution, in line with a request from acting President Choi Sang-mok.
Kweon then urged the main opposition Democratic Party to begin those consultations, immediately call off its plans to unilaterally pass its own special investigation bill in a plenary session, and stop inciting the arrest of the president.