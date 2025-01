Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok met with Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya in Seoul on Tuesday.According to the finance ministry, Choi and Iwaya agreed to work to advance bilateral ties, while concurring that Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and trilateral cooperation with Washington have become more important than ever amid a tense international environment.Choi praised Tokyo’s efforts to maintain close communication with Seoul, while the Japanese minister expressed his condolences over the Jeju Air plane crash, which killed 179 people at Muan International Airport in December.The two officials also agreed to thoroughly carry out projects to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, which falls this year.Choi and Iwaya vowed to continue the close economic cooperation between the two countries amid rising uncertainties in the trade environment.