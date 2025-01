Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy group BTS’ first all-English single, “Dynamite,” has topped two billion streams on the global music streaming giant Spotify.According to the group’s management agency, BigHit Music, Tuesday, the song, which was released in August 2020, surpassed two billion streams on Spotify as of Sunday, making BTS the first ever K-pop group to accomplish this feat.The bright, upbeat disco-pop track debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s daily Global Top 50 chart and was the first song by a South Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.It was also selected as one of “The 100 Best Hit Songs of the Century So Far” by U.S. entertainment media firm Uproxx late last year.