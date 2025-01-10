Menu Content

Secret Service: Forcibly Entering Presidential Residence Is Illegal

Written: 2025-01-14 16:16:49Updated: 2025-01-14 18:08:46

Secret Service: Forcibly Entering Presidential Residence Is Illegal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Security Service(PSS) says it will respond to the execution of what it called the “illegal” arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol in accordance with existing manuals and related laws. 

The security service made the remark in a statement released on Tuesday, adding that forcibly entering a special security zone without prior consent is against the law. 

The PSS said prior consent is necessary to enter such security zones, which includes the presidential residence, as it is a military protected area that houses national security facilities and critical facilities. 

Currently, the PSS is headed by deputy chief and acting chief Kim Sung-hoon. 

With such remarks, the president’s security detail apparently has suggested that it will resist attempts by authorities to arrest Yoon as the police and the state anti-corruption body are highly likely execute a fresh warrant to arrest the president as early as Wednesday.
