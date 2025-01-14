Yoon’s First Impeachment Hearing Ends after 4 Minutes, Court Rejects Motion to Recuse Justice Chung

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Constitutional Court has rejected President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request that one of its eight justices be excluded from his impeachment trial. The court delivered the decision Tuesday during its first formal hearing on the case. Since Yoon did not attend, the much-anticipated hearing ended within minutes.Rosyn Park reports.Report: The first hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial opened at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the Constitutional Court dismissing his legal team’s request to exclude one of the court’s justices.Yoon’s lawyers filed a motion on Monday to recuse Justice Chung Kye-sun from the trial due to concerns that her past work with a progressive law research society would compromise the chances of a fair ruling.Acting court chief Moon Hyung-bae said the decision was unanimous.He said the court also dismissed Yoon’s objection to the simultaneous designation of five hearing dates, explaining that it was done under acts and articles governing the Constitutional Court, reminding everyone present that these were not criminal proceedings.The hearing ended in just four minutes as President Yoon did not show up.Yoon’s lawyers said earlier that he would not attend the hearing due to worries about his personal safety as investigators are still attempting to detain him for questioning over his botched martial law decree.The court made clear that the trial will proceed as scheduled, with or without Yoon’s presence, in accordance with the Constitutional Court Act.Yoon’s next hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by hearings on January 20 and 23, and the fourth of next month.Rosyn Park, KBS World News.