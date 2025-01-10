Gov’t Urges More Domestic Spending over Extended Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called on citizens to help boost domestic tourism and spending during the extended Lunar New Year holiday.In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the government approved a proposal to designate January 27 a temporary holiday.Choi, who presided over the meeting, said people should have enough time to recharge during the holiday and help revive domestic demand through local travel and consumption.The acting president also expressed feelings of regret over the prolonged economic slump and related difficulties that have impacted people’s livelihoods.He said the government will do more to create momentum for an economic turnaround and should use the upcoming holiday as an opportunity.With the addition of January 27, this year’s Lunar New Year holiday weekend will last six days, from January 25 through January 30.To minimize any inconvenience caused by the temporary holiday, the Ministry of Personnel Management said it will ask related ministries to come up with preliminary measures for the operation of public offices and service centers, as well as daycare centers.