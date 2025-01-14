Detectives Coordinate Operation to Arrest Yoon in the Face of Loyal Secret Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Police field officers have held their third meeting to map out detailed plans to take custody of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. Amid speculation that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, or CIO, and the police may make a second attempt to arrest Yoon as early as Wednesday morning, the secret service agency pledged loyalty to the president.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the latest.Report: Officials with the police and the CIO held a closed-door meeting with their counterparts from the Presidential Security Service on Tuesday morning.The joint law enforcement team in charge of the martial law investigation told reporters that it asked the secret service to cooperate with what it called the “peaceful and safe execution” of the warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.But the secret service said in a statement later in the day that forcing one’s way into a special security zone is against the law, and that it will follow the manual in response to any illegal actions.Secret service agents have been seen patrolling the presidential compound carrying what appeared to be tactical rifle backpacks.Having asked the secret service to stand down, key police commanders are gearing up for the joint operation to arrest Yoon for questioning.A few key prosecutors at the CIO and police commanders in charge of swift response divisions at special detective corps in Seoul, Incheon, and southern and northern Gyeonggi Province held their third meeting Tuesday morning to discuss their operational plans.Amid speculation that the second attempt could come as early as the wee hours of Wednesday, the detectives are said to have discussed their specific roles in the operation.Since the recent resignation of the secret service chief, the agency is led by acting chief Kim Sung-hoon, widely regarded as a Yoon loyalist.The court issued an arrest warrant for the acting secret service chief on Tuesday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.