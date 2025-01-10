Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Multiple Accidents Reported in Capital Area due to Icy Roads after Overnight Rain, Snowfall

Written: 2025-01-14 18:01:17Updated: 2025-01-14 18:06:03

Multiple Accidents Reported in Capital Area due to Icy Roads after Overnight Rain, Snowfall

Photo : YONHAP News

A number of traffic accidents were reported during rush hour in the capital region on Tuesday due to icy roads following an overnight rain and snowfall.

Nine people were injured after a chain collision involving 43 vehicles at around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday near the Goyang Junction in the direction of Munsan on the Seoul-Munsan Expressway.

There was another pileup involving 44 vehicles at around 5 a.m. on the Jayu-ro motorway in the direction of Paju near the Gusan neighborhood of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Goyang, with a driver of a truck in his 40s injured in the collision.

In the Gyeonggi city of Gimpo, a five-ton truck crashed into a guardrail in the Wolgot neighborhood at around 7:49 a.m., killing the driver in his 50s.

At around 5:30 a.m., seven vehicles, including trucks and passenger cars, collided in the city's Tongjin neighborhood, resulting in injuries of two people.

A one-ton truck crashed into a building in front of the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido at around 8:10 a.m., injuring a man in his 50s.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >