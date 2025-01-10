Multiple Accidents Reported in Capital Area due to Icy Roads after Overnight Rain, Snowfall

Photo : YONHAP News

A number of traffic accidents were reported during rush hour in the capital region on Tuesday due to icy roads following an overnight rain and snowfall.Nine people were injured after a chain collision involving 43 vehicles at around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday near the Goyang Junction in the direction of Munsan on the Seoul-Munsan Expressway.There was another pileup involving 44 vehicles at around 5 a.m. on the Jayu-ro motorway in the direction of Paju near the Gusan neighborhood of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Goyang, with a driver of a truck in his 40s injured in the collision.In the Gyeonggi city of Gimpo, a five-ton truck crashed into a guardrail in the Wolgot neighborhood at around 7:49 a.m., killing the driver in his 50s.At around 5:30 a.m., seven vehicles, including trucks and passenger cars, collided in the city's Tongjin neighborhood, resulting in injuries of two people.A one-ton truck crashed into a building in front of the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido at around 8:10 a.m., injuring a man in his 50s.