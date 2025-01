Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the vice chief of the Presidential Security Service, who is suspected of obstructing law enforcement from taking President Yoon Suk Yeol into custody for questioning over the martial law incident.The Seoul Western District Court on Monday issued the warrant for secret service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon, who is currently the agency’s acting chief, on charges of obstruction of special official duty.Kim is accused of blocking an attempt by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials to arrest Yoon at the president’s official residence in Seoul’s Hannam neighborhood on January 3.Kim failed to respond to police summonses to appear for questioning on three occasions: January 4, 8 and 11.The police are expected to seek to take Kim into custody during their second attempt to apprehend the president, which could take place as early as Wednesday.