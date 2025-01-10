Ryu Seung-min, Fmr. Olympic Champ in Table Tennis, Elected 42nd KSOC President

Photo : YONHAP News

Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic champion in table tennis and former head of the Korea Table Tennis Association, was elected as the 42nd president of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC).Ryu won 417 out of one-thousand-209 votes in the election held at Seoul's Olympic Park on Tuesday, defeating five rival candidates, including incumbent President Lee Kee-heung.Lee was cleared by the KSOC's Commission for Fair Play in Sport to run in the election to seek a third term, despite being suspended from duties by the sports ministry for alleged improprieties, including illegal hiring practices and misuse of funds.The election was also close to being postponed after a group of eleven voters and one of the candidates separately filed for an injunction to halt the proceedings last Wednesday, citing procedural issues.The Seoul Eastern District Court, however, dismissed the injunctions on Monday, allowing the voting to proceed as planned.