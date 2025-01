Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's special committee on a parliamentary investigation into alleged insurrection through the December 3 martial law decree selected 76 witnesses, including President Yoon Suk Yeol.The list of witnesses approved on Tuesday also includes former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, both of whom are suspected of being key figures in the alleged insurrection.A related motion was put to a vote by a show of hands amid protest from the ruling People Power Party(PPP), with eleven out of 18 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor, and seven against.The special committee is set to hold three rounds of hearings starting January 22.