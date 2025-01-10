DP Open to Discussion on PPP's Martial Law Decree Special Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said it would be open to a discussion over the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) bill on a special counsel investigation into the December 3 martial law decree, if the ruling party tables a detailed motion.At a press briefing on Tuesday, DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the opposition is willing to discuss the PPP's version with the ruling side as early as Wednesday for a plenary vote on Thursday.The spokesperson said the ruling party, which claims to have put forth its probe bill, does not seem to have put related ideas and concepts into documentation and that consultation between the two sides' floor leaders can take place once the bill is tabled.When asked if the PPP's demand to remove the charge of committing treason by attempting to incite war from the opposition-motioned bill could be a subject of negotiations, Kang reiterated that discussion can take place after the bill is motioned.Earlier, the PPP announced plans to table its own probe bill, excluding various charges including propaganda and incitement for insurrection, and related complaints from one put forth by the opposition.The ruling party has yet to decide whether to give authority to recommend the special prosecutor to the Supreme Court chief justice like the opposition's bill, or to give the right to either the head of the National Court Administration, the Korea Law Professors Association or the Association of Korean Law Schools.