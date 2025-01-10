Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Joint Probe Team Launches Second Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Written: 2025-01-15 07:14:33Updated: 2025-01-15 08:32:03

Joint Probe Team Launches Second Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The joint probe team investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid last month has launched a second attempt to arrest Yoon.  

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, or CIO, and the police arrived at the presidential residence at around 4:20 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon.

Investigators from the joint probe team presented warrants to search for and arrest Yoon, calling for cooperation in executing the warrants, but have been locked in a standoff with security personnel from the Presidential Security Service(PSS), as well as Yoon’s lawyers. 

Some 20 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party and party officials have also gathered outside the residence to block the investigators' attempt, forming a scrum.

Police reportedly began dispersing the lawmakers by separating them one by one. 

Police have deployed some three thousand personnel early Wednesday to secure access to the presidential residence. 

The second attempt arrest Yoon comes 12 days after the CIO failed its first attempt after a five-hour standoff with the PSS on January 3.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >