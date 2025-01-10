Joint Probe Team Launches Second Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The joint probe team investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid last month has launched a second attempt to arrest Yoon.Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, or CIO, and the police arrived at the presidential residence at around 4:20 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon.Investigators from the joint probe team presented warrants to search for and arrest Yoon, calling for cooperation in executing the warrants, but have been locked in a standoff with security personnel from the Presidential Security Service(PSS), as well as Yoon’s lawyers.Some 20 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party and party officials have also gathered outside the residence to block the investigators' attempt, forming a scrum.Police reportedly began dispersing the lawmakers by separating them one by one.Police have deployed some three thousand personnel early Wednesday to secure access to the presidential residence.The second attempt arrest Yoon comes 12 days after the CIO failed its first attempt after a five-hour standoff with the PSS on January 3.