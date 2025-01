Photo : YONHAP News

Investigators from the anti-corruption body and the police entered the presidential compound to execute an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.Dozens of police officials entered the hilltop compound around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, about two-and-a-half hours after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) and the police began the effort.The investigators from the joint team were blocked by the Presidential Security Service, which had set up a barricade using buses near the entrance.But resistance was scarce as police officers used ladders to climb over the vehicles, then climbed a nearby hill to avoid a second line of vehicles.The investigators then faced an iron gate and more vehicles, considered to be a third blockade, before getting through and entering a guard post.