Secret Service, Investigators Discussing Transportation, Safety Measures for Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Security Service is reportedly in discussions with the anti-corruption body and the police regarding how to ensure President Yoon Suk Yeol’s safety if he moves out of the presidential residence.Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) and the police arrived at the presidential residence Wednesday morning to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon.Secret service agents and investigators are reportedly discussing safety measures and which vehicle should be used to transport Yoon.CIO investigators and police entered the presidential compound at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, about two-and-a-half hours after they began the effort.They were blocked by secret service personnel, who used vehicles to set up a barricade near the entrance.Police officers used ladders to climb over the vehicles and enter the compound, then climbed a nearby hiking hill to avoid another barricade of vehicles.The investigators then reached a guard post inside the compound, which is considered a third blockade.About one-thousand people were reportedly mobilized for the second attempt to take the president into custody, seven times the number who took part in the first attempt on January 3.