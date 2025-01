Photo : YONHAP News

The special police team investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law bid said no one has been arrested as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police issued the statement after some media outlets reported that Kim Sung-hoon, vice chief of the Presidential Security Service, was arrested.The joint team consisting of investigators from the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) is making a second attempt to execute warrants to arrest Yoon, Kim, and another secret service official named Lee Kwang-woo.According to the police, none of the three has been arrested.The CIO said it is not considering allowing Yoon to appear for questioning voluntarily at this point, stressing that it intends to arrest the president.