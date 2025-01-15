Yoon’s Team, Investigators Negotiating Voluntary Appearance

Photo : YONHAP News

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) and the police are attempting to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol and two officials with the Presidential Security Service.CIO investigators and police entered the presidential compound at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and reached a guard post inside the compound, which is considered a third blockade.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk and Yoon’s legal team entered the guard post along with some of the investigators.The two sides appear to be discussing the execution of the arrest warrant for Yoon.Yoon’s lawyer Seok Dong-hyun said Yoon’s legal team is negotiating with the CIO regarding the possibility of Yoon appearing for questioning voluntarily.But the CIO said it is not considering allowing Yoon to appear voluntarily at this point, stressing that it intends to arrest the president.About one-thousand people were reportedly mobilized for the second attempt to take the president into custody, seven times the number who took part in the first attempt on January 3.