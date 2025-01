Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol said the president will appear for questioning at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) on Wednesday morning.In a notice to the press, Seok Dong-hyun said Yoon will leave for the CIO office if police and the CIO withdraw from the presidential compound.The lawyer said Yoon will issue an oral statement before or after departing for the CIO, where he expected the president to arrive before noon.The remarks came as investigators from the CIO and the police are making a second attempt to arrest Yoon.