Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s anti-corruption body said Wednesday that it has arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accused of treason in connection with his botched martial law attempt on December 3.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), which is leading a joint investigation of the martial law case, said it executed the arrest warrant for Yoon at 10:33 a.m.The warrant allows authorities to question the president in custody for up to 48 hours.This is the first time a sitting South Korean president has been arrested.A motorcade presumed to be carrying Yoon left the presidential residence and was heading to the CIO office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.Yoon’s lawyer Seok Dong-hyun said earlier that the president intended to appear voluntarily for questioning at the CIO.