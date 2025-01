Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived at the headquarters of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) for questioning about his botched martial law attempt on December 3.A motorcade carrying Yoon arrived at the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, after which Yoon exited the vehicle and went straight into the building.The CIO will interrogate Yoon as a suspect, and its investigators have reportedly prepared some 200 pages of questions.Yoon will then be held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, for up to 48 hours after the arrest.