Opposition Party Floor Leader: Yoon’s Arrest First Step in Restoring Constitutional Order

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party has described President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest as “the first step toward restoring the constitutional order, democracy and the rule of law.”During an emergency parliamentary meeting held shortly after Yoon’s arrest on Wednesday, party floor leader Park Chan-dae said while the arrest occurred much later than it should have, it was a relief that justice and the power of the people are still alive in this country.Park stressed that the impeached president repeatedly failed to comply with summonses and obstructed the execution of court warrants.The floor leader also slammed the ruling People Power Party lawmakers who gathered at the presidential residence to prevent the arrest, calling their behavior pathetic and deplorable.Park called on the ruling party to immediately propose a special counsel bill on the martial law situation so the rival parties can speed up its passage.