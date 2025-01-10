S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Joint Aerial Drill with B-1B Bomber

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan held a joint aerial exercise on Wednesday involving a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, after North Korea launched what it claimed to be a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile last week.According to South Korea’s defense ministry, the combined drill was held over waters near the Korean Peninsula with the participation of South Korean F-15K fighter jets and Japan’s F-2 support fighter aircraft.The ministry said the drill was held to enhance the three countries’ capacity to counter the North’s advancing nuclear and missile threats, including last Monday’s launch of what the North claims to be a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile.The ministry added that South Korea, the United States and Japan will continue to expand three-way training based on close cooperation, while boosting cooperation to jointly deter and tackle threats from the North.The last time the three countries held an aerial drill involving a B-1B was November 3.