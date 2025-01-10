Menu Content

Pres. Yoon's Arrest Prompts Wailing from Some Supporters

Written: 2025-01-15 14:46:14Updated: 2025-01-15 15:01:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday morning drew strong reactions from supporters who had gathered in front of the presidential residence. 

Upon hearing word that discussions were underway for Yoon to voluntarily appear for questioning, some supporters began to wail while roughly 30 demonstrators lied on their back on a road near the presidential compound, chanting the president’s name. 

A group of Yoon’s supporters who had held an overnight rally in front of a church nearby the presidential residence were spotted praying for the president while watching the news and calling on the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials to immediately stop the illegal arrest of Yoon. 

Meanwhile, demonstrators who had called for Yoon’s arrest erupted with cheers upon news of the president being taken into custody.  

According to the police, no serious clashes have been reported between demonstrators from conservative and liberal groups in front of the presidential compound, adding that no related arrests have been made.
