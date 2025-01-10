Ruling Party Condemns President’s Arrest as ‘Political Show’

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party criticized the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) on Wednesday, accusing it of acting illegally when it arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol and vowing to hold the investigative body accountable.Party spokesperson Shin Dong-wook called the anti-corruption agency an offshoot of the Democratic Party and said the arrest was a political show.The spokesperson said the CIO has no authority to investigate Yoon as a suspect in an insurrection case and went shopping for a court that would issue an arrest warrant despite lacking jurisdiction.Shin also said the CIO violated the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act by entering the presidential residence, a military protection facility, without permission from the head of the Presidential Security Service.He went on to accuse the CIO of falsely claiming to have received permission to enter the presidential residence, suggesting the agency forged official documents.