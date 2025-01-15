Authorities Take Custody of Yoon in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Investigators have taken custody of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol as they look into last month’s martial law situation. Law enforcement can detain him for questioning for up to 48 hours but must obtain a pretrial detention warrant if they wish to keep him behind bars longer.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the latest.Report: Investigators have taken custody of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol to interrogate him about his failed martial law attempt last month.Law enforcement officials entered the presidential compound around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and spoke with presidential officials and Yoon’s defense team about how to execute the warrant for his arrest.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, or CIO, announced that the warrant was officially executed at 10:33 a.m.The presidential motorcade then transported Yoon to the CIO headquarters, located just outside of Seoul, shortly before 11 a.m., escorted by his security detail.Before his departure, the president released a three-minute recorded video message saying he was cooperating only to prevent bloodshed between the secret service and law enforcement.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]“I have agreed to appear before the CIO, despite the investigation being illegal, to prevent bloodshed. Today I have witnessed even the mobilization of firefighting equipment to force entry to a restricted special security zone. However, this does not mean that I acknowledge the legitimacy of the investigation. As the president, whose duty is to protect the nation’s Constitution and its legal system, my compliance with illegal and invalid procedures does not mean I agree with the investigation but is solely an effort to prevent violence.”The CIO said the Presidential Security Service did not prevent law enforcement officials from entering the compound, unlike the first time investigators attempted to arrest Yoon 12 days ago.The warrant allows investigators to question Yoon for up to 48 hours in custody, before which they must decide whether to request a pretrial detention warrant or to release him.Law enforcement is looking into whether Yoon’s actions on December 3, the night of martial law, amounted to leading an insurrection.Yoon is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly that night to prevent lawmakers from voting down his martial law decree.After managing to pass a resolution to rescind martial law, the opposition-led Assembly impeached Yoon on December 14, resulting in his suspension from duty.While facing an impeachment trial before the Constitutional Court, Yoon in a previous statement defended his martial law decree as a highly calibrated presidential decision intended to warn the main opposition Democratic Party against what he called the “abuse of legislative tyranny.”His arrest marks the first in history for a sitting South Korean president.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.