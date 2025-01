Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has stressed that under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, North Korea can never gain the status of a nuclear weapons state.A ministry official advanced the stance Wednesday, a day after U.S. defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth described the North as a “nuclear power” in a written opening statement for his confirmation hearing, in which he said the North’s nuclear weapons pose a threat not only to the Indo-Pacific region but also to the whole world.The official added that the White House has affirmed that its existing stance of not recognizing the North as a nuclear power remains unchanged.Citing that the regime is developing nuclear weapons in violation of the treaty and UN Security Council resolutions, the ministry official said Seoul will continue to work closely with the international community to denuclearize the reclusive state.