Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said it questioned President Yoon Suk Yeol for some two-and-a-half hours upon his arrest but the president refused to give any statement.An official with the state anti-corruption body revealed the information to reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, saying the interrogation lasted from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.The official said another round of questioning is set to begin at 2:40 p.m.They said Yoon is currently being questioned in an interrogation room with a video recording system, but that nothing is being recorded due to Yoon’s refusal.