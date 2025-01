Photo : YONHAP News

Reacting to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest on Wednesday regarding the martial law incident, the United States highlighted the steadfastness of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and reaffirmed its policy of continuing cooperation with Seoul.According to Reuters, a White House National Security Council spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday reiterating Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to South Korea and support for its people.The spokesperson reaffirmed the allies’ shared commitment to the rule of law and expressed appreciation for efforts by South Korea and its citizens to act in accordance with the country’s Constitution.The official said the U.S. remains committed to working with the government under acting President Choi Sang-mok.The official also reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in the enduring strength of the alliance and its ironclad commitment to the defense of South Korea.