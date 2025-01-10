Yoon Expected to be Transferred to Seoul Detention Center

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been taken into custody for up to 48 hours for questioning by the anti-corruption probe agency over alleged insurrection and power abuse, is expected to be transferred to the Seoul Detention Center to await a court review of his pretrial detention.According to sources in the judicial community, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) plans to file for Yoon's pretrial detention by morning hours of Friday, when the 48-hour period is set to end.While Yoon will most likely be detained at the Seoul facility in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province if the questioning ends early, he could also be sent directly to the court hearing should the interrogation last longer.Although the justice ministry is expected to place Yoon in solitary detention at the Seoul facility if his pretrial detention warrant is issued, talks are reportedly under way regarding protection and security of the sitting president.Former minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who was convicted of academic fraud and unlawful interference in a government inspection, is currently serving his two-year prison sentence at the Seoul Detention Center.