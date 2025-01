Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) completed the afternoon session to question President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges of leading an alleged insurrection under the December 3 martial law decree.An official from the anti-corruption body said on Wednesday that senior prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan led the interrogation between 2:40 and 4:40 p.m., followed by a second part of the session by senior prosecutor Cha Jung-hyun from 4:40 to 5:50 p.m.Questioning is expected to resume once dinner time ends at 7 p.m.The president is reportedly exercising his right to refuse testimony, not responding to any questions since interrogation began at 11 a.m.While it remains uncertain when and how Yoon will be transferred to the Seoul Detention Center after Wednesday's questioning, a CIO official said there currently is no particular reason for the agency to continue the session overnight.