Photo : YONHAP News

A handwritten letter from President Yoon Suk Yeol was disclosed after the anti-corruption investigative agency arrested the president Wednesday and began questioning him over the martial law incident.The letter, addressed to the South Korean people, was posted on Yoon’s social media account around 2 p.m.He began the letter by saying he has spent a lot of time thinking by himself since the motion for his impeachment passed parliament on December 14.Yoon claimed there is evidence of election rigging in the country, made possible by the National Election Commission’s “sham” election system.The president then said the country is in a state of national emergency, similar to wartime, defending his martial law decree and insisting it was not an act of insurrection.