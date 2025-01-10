Rallies in Support of, Opposition to Pres. Yoon's Arrest, Impeachment Continue amid Questioning of Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered in front of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), calling for the dissolution of the investigative agency and opposing Yoon's impeachment.The supporters, who had been rallying near Yoon's official residence in Seoul's Hannam neighborhood, relocated to the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province after the agency executed a warrant to arrest the president for questioning over the martial law incident.The support groups, which reported to the authorities that some five-thousand people would attend, held up signs that read "Nullification of Impeachment," while shouting "Dissolution of the CIO."Meanwhile, groups that support Yoon's arrest had also reported an assembly of some 30 people near the CIO building.The groups, which issued a statement to urge a thorough investigation by the anti-corruption body following Yoon's arrest, are expected to stage a rally near the Constitutional Court Wednesday night to call for Yoon's impeachment.