Zelenskyy Releases More Video from Interrogation of N. Korean POW

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared more video on Tuesday from an interrogation of a North Korean soldier captured in Russia’s Kursk region.The roughly four-minute video, posted to Zelenskyy’s X account, shows the North Korean soldier answering questions through an interpreter while lying in bed.The soldier said he was captured after hiding out in the woods for some five days after sustaining injuries during battle.Asked if his name or photo appeared on his Russian ID card, the soldier said there was no photo and he was not certain whether his name was on the ID, given that it was all in Russian.Zelenskky wrote in his post, in English, that “communication between captured North Korean soldiers and Ukrainian investigators continues.”He said “the world will learn the full truth about how Russia is exploiting such guys, who grew up in a complete information vacuum, utterly unaware of Ukraine, and who are being used by Russia solely to prolong and escalate this war,” adding that “only Russia needs this war.”Zelenskyy shared video on Sunday from an interrogation of two North Korean soldiers captured in Kursk, including the soldier in the latest video.