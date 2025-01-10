Yoon’s Lawyer: President Unlikely to Appear at Impeachment Trial Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol said the president is unlikely to appear in court on Thursday for the second hearing in his impeachment trial, since the anti-corruption agency is currently questioning him over the martial law incident.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Seok Dong-hyeon accused the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) of practically forcing the president to appear for questioning.Seok, however, added that he expects Yoon to actively explain his position during the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court when contentious issues are resolved.When asked whether the team is considering filing for a review of the legality of the arrest, Seok said it is not being considered.Seok said if the investigative authorities were to seek a pretrial detention warrant in the case, the president would likely explain his position personally to the court, adding that the warrant request should be filed with the Seoul Central District Court.