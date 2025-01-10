Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Yoon’s Lawyer: President Unlikely to Appear at Impeachment Trial Thursday

Written: 2025-01-15 19:26:22Updated: 2025-01-15 19:28:59

Yoon’s Lawyer: President Unlikely to Appear at Impeachment Trial Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol said the president is unlikely to appear in court on Thursday for the second hearing in his impeachment trial, since the anti-corruption agency is currently questioning him over the martial law incident.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Seok Dong-hyeon accused the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) of practically forcing the president to appear for questioning.

Seok, however, added that he expects Yoon to actively explain his position during the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court when contentious issues are resolved.

When asked whether the team is considering filing for a review of the legality of the arrest, Seok said it is not being considered.

Seok said if the investigative authorities were to seek a pretrial detention warrant in the case, the president would likely explain his position personally to the court, adding that the warrant request should be filed with the Seoul Central District Court.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >