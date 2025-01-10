Constitutional Court: Subjective Suspicion No Reason to Recuse Justice from Impeachment Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court said it unanimously rejected President Yoon Suk Yeol’s petition to recuse Justice Chung Kye-sun from his impeachment trial because subjective suspicion does not constitute a reason for the recusal of a justice.All seven justices who considered Yoon’s petition voted to dismiss it on Tuesday, with only Chung not involved in the decision.The president’s defense team earlier cast doubt over Chung’s ability to be fair, arguing that she is a member of a group of progressive-minded judges and that her husband, a lawyer, works for a foundation headed by a co-leader of the National Assembly’s impeachment trial team.According to the court’s decision, disclosed Wednesday, the bench said Yoon’s legal team took issue with the relationship between the justice’s spouse and one of the legal representatives for the claimant, which does not involve the justice herself.The team also claimed that Chung had already drawn a conclusion in the impeachment case and shared that prejudgment during her parliamentary confirmation hearing last month, but the court found that she gave only a general response.