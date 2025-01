Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body leading the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt on December 3 will resume questioning the president at 2 p.m. Thursday.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) initially planned to begin the second day of questioning Thursday morning, but pushed it to 2 p.m. as Yoon’s legal team requested the postponement, citing health issues.The CIO and the police arrested Yoon at the presidential residence on Wednesday morning and the CIO began questioning him as a suspect around 11 a.m. at its headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.Wednesday’s questioning lasted for ten hours and 40 minutes, including breaks, and ended at 9:40 p.m.The CIO can hold Yoon for up to 48 hours on the current warrant and must decide whether to request a pretrial arrest warrant or to release him by 10:33 a.m. Friday.