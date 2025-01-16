Yoon’s Legal Team Asks Seoul Central District Court to Review Legality of Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team representing President Yoon Suk Yeol has requested a court review of the legality of Yoon’s arrest, reiterating its claim that the arrest was illegal.Yoon’s defense team filed the request with the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday night after Yoon was arrested in the morning and questioned for hours by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).In a statement, Yoon’s legal team said the CIO has no investigative authority, and that the agency illegally entered the presidential residence and arrested Yoon with an illegal arrest warrant issued by a court without jurisdiction.Yoon’s legal team repeated its claim that the CIO has no authority to investigate treason cases and that it was illegal for the CIO to request a warrant from the Seoul Western District Court, instead of the Seoul Central District Court.The team argued that the CIO’s investigation and its warrant were illegal, and that the warrant was invalid.The CIO and the police arrested Yoon on Wednesday morning at the presidential residence, eight days after a second warrant for his arrest was issued.