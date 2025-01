Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body questioned President Yoon Suk Yeol for over ten hours on Wednesday in its investigation into Yoon’s botched martial law attempt on December 3.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) said Wednesday that the questioning ended at 9:40 p.m., lasting for ten hours and 40 minutes.After the questioning, Yoon was transported to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.The CIO and the police arrested Yoon on Wednesday morning at the presidential residence and began questioning him as a suspect in the martial law case at 11 a.m.In the presence of his lawyer Yun Gap-geun during questioning, President Yoon reportedly did not answer any questions.The CIO can hold the president for up to 48 hours on the current warrant and must decide whether to request a pretrial arrest warrant or to release him by 10:33 a.m. Friday.