Yoon’s Legal Team: President Won’t Appear for Thursday’s Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team for President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will not appear for questioning by the anti-corruption body on Thursday.Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer for President Yoon, said Thursday that the president’s health was not good and he stated his position sufficiently on Wednesday, so there is no need for further questioning.President Yoon’s defense team said that during Wednesday’s questioning, the president generally stated his position that his martial law decree was justified and that the crime of treason had not been established.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) arrested President Yoon on Wednesday and questioned him for over ten hours before holding him at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.The CIO initially planned to begin the second day of questioning on Thursday morning, but pushed it to 2 p.m. as President Yoon’s legal team requested the postponement, citing health issues.The team then said President Yoon would not appear for the afternoon questioning session.