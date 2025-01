Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team has asked the Constitutional Court to postpone a second formal hearing in his impeachment trial on the eve of the planned hearing.Yoon’s defense team filed the request Wednesday, saying Yoon could not appear for Thursday’s hearing as he had been arrested and questioned for hours into the night by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).Yoon did not attend the first formal hearing on Tuesday, citing concerns about his safety ahead of a second attempt by the CIO to arrest him.Under the Constitutional Court Act, parties to the case should attend hearings, but it’s not mandatory.If the parties do not appear at the first session, the court sets a new date.If the parties do not appear at the second session either, the trial can proceed without them.