Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have resumed negotiations on the expansion of their free trade agreement to include services and investment, for the first time in four years.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday that the two nations are holding the tenth round of talks for a three-day run in Seoul, which kicked off Wednesday.The bilateral free trade agreement took effect in 2015 and the two nations held nine follow-up meetings on services and investment beginning in March 2013.The latest talks mark the first formal follow-up negotiations since 2020.South Korea plans to make progress in the areas of services, investment and finance in the ongoing negotiations.