Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have conducted a combined counterfire warfare exercise aimed at deterring North Korea’s long-range artillery capabilities.The Army’s Ground Operations Command said Thursday that some 250 South Korean and U.S. troops took part in the three-day command post exercise.Counterfire operations mobilize artillery and air power to destroy enemy firepower.The Army said the exercise, which kicked off Tuesday, simulated a counterfire warfare situation that might occur in a full-scale war based on scenarios of North Korean provocations.It added that the exercise focused on helping the participants master the procedures for integrating and operating the allies’ surveillance and detection assets and ground and air strike forces.The combined counterfire exercise was first launched in 1994, and the South Korean military has led it since 2006.