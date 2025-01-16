Court to Review Legality of Yoon’s Arrest Thursday Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing to review the legality of the warrant used to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.The Seoul Central District Court announced the closed-door hearing, to be held at the request of Yoon’s defense counsel, a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) took custody of the suspended president as part of its investigation into his failed martial law attempt last month.Yoon’s defense team argues that the anti-corruption body has no authority over insurrection cases, but the CIO says it is looking into allegations that the president abused his authority in declaring martial law.As the hearing will force the CIO to pause its interrogation, the agency’s 48-hour custody of Yoon will be extended by how long the suspension was made.Before the current warrant expires, the agency must either request a pretrial detention warrant or release him.If the court finds the arrest warrant illegal, Yoon will be immediately released whether or not a detention warrant is issued.Pretrial detention warrants are not generally sought while a review is underway to determine the legitimacy of an existing warrant.