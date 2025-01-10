Menu Content

National Barometer Survey: 59% Support Yoon’s Impeachment

Written: 2025-01-16 13:39:58Updated: 2025-01-16 15:07:42

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey released Thursday showed that 59 percent of respondents believe the Constitutional Court should uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and permanently remove him from office, while 36 percent say the president should be restored to power.

According to the National Barometer Survey of one-thousand-five adults across the nation, conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 59 percent of respondents said Yoon should be removed from office, a three percentage point decrease from the same survey a week earlier.

On the other hand, 36 percent responded that Yoon should be allowed to return to office, a three percentage point increase over the previous week.

While 63 percent of respondents said Yoon is mishandling the impeachment trial, 33 percent said he’s handling it well. 

Sixty-six percent said the impeachment trial should proceed swiftly, while 32 percent said the Constitutional Court should take its time.

The survey had a response rate of 22-point-eight percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
