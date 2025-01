Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The ministry issued a statement Thursday expressing hope that all hostages will be released and the humanitarian situation in Gaza will improve with the thorough and swift implementation of the agreement.The statement praised the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar and Egypt, which the ministry said played a major role in the negotiations.It also expressed hope that discussions on diplomatic solutions for regional peace and stability will gather momentum.Furthermore, the ministry said that, as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council, South Korea will continue to participate in the international community’s efforts to restore and promote peace in the Middle East.