Ruling Party to Submit Own ‘Martial Law Special Counsel Probe Bill’

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is set to officially propose its own bill on a special counsel investigation into the December 3 martial law incident.Ruling party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong announced Thursday that all 108 of the party’s representatives signed the bill.Speaking to reporters, Kweon explained that the principle of the bill is to allow a special prosecutor to look into such a case only when the investigation is not expected to be fair or is handled improperly.The move by the PPP comes in response to an opposition-led special counsel bill that passed a parliamentary committee on Monday, which mandates a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt, including allegations of insurrection and treason.The PPP has titled its version the “Martial Law Special Counsel Probe Bill,” while the other, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, is titled the “Insurrection Special Counsel Probe Bill.”Kweon noted that currently the prosecution, the police and the state anti-corruption agency are all competitively investigating the allegations against Yoon, making the opposition-led bill, which he called “unconstitutional,” virtually unnecessary.He added that the ruling party's “less bad” proposal is better than “the worst” bill led by the main opposition Democratic Party.According to Kweon, the PPP’s bill is expected to be submitted on Friday.