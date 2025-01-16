Yoon Refuses to Appear for Second Day of CIO Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to appear for a second day of questioning over his botched martial law attempt.According to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), Yoon was scheduled to appear before investigators at 2 p.m. Thursday but failed to comply.The president’s defense team informed reporters of Yoon’s intent earlier in the day, saying he was not in good health and had clearly expressed his position during the questioning Wednesday.The CIO said Yoon’s lawyers reconfirmed the president’s intent not to attend about ten minutes before the scheduled question-and-answer session.During the interrogation, which lasted for over ten hours the previous day, Yoon reportedly exercised his right to remain silent.Investigators are not expected to arrange an interrogation session at the detention center where the suspended president is being detained.The corruption investigator took custody of Yoon on Wednesday morning in the investigation into his short-lived martial law decree.