Assembly Requests Court to Expel Pres. Yoon for Threatening Public Security

The National Assembly requested the Constitutional Court to expel President Yoon Suk Yeol for greatly threatening public security by declaring an unlawful martial law.At the second hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial on Thursday, Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, urged the current eight-member bench to unanimously and swiftly uphold the parliament’s impeachment motion against Yoon.Jung accused the president of declaring martial law despite it not being wartime, not following proper procedures to go through the Cabinet, and restricting parliamentary activity in violation of the Constitution and the Martial Law Act.He also accused the president of deploying troops to the National Election Commission(NEC), alleged that he tried to apprehend and detain judicial figures, and that he staged a sit-in at his official residence in protest of a warrant to arrest him over the decree.Kim Jin-han, one of the lawyers on the Assembly's team, claimed the decree was unconstitutional and that it was a declaration of dictatorship and an abolishment of the basic democratic order.